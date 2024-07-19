Montgomery (knee) is on track to rejoin the Diamondbacks' rotation early next week in Kansas City after completing a three-inning, 56-pitch simulated game Thursday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Montgomery has been shelved since late June with right knee inflammation, but a return is right around the corner. He will skip a rehab assignment, with the Diamondbacks deeming a trio of simulated games enough to get the veteran left-hander ramped back up. Montgomery holds a disappointing 6.44 ERA in 13 starts for Arizona this season.