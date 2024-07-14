Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that he feels good about Montgomery's (knee) chances of returning from the 15-day injured list for the first turn through the rotation coming out of the All-Star break, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Montgomery threw a two-inning, 40-pitch simulated bullpen session Friday and apparently responded favorably. Though he won't have the opportunity to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment during the upcoming week due to the All-Star break, the southpaw should be able to push up his pitch count with another simulated game in Arizona. Lovullo didn't specify whether Montgomery was likely to start in the Diamondbacks' first series of the second half next weekend in Arizona or the following series in Kansas City, but the club already opened up a spot in the rotation for the 31-year-old when they optioned Slade Cecconi to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.