Diamondbacks' Jorge Barrosa: Homer, double in loss

Barrosa went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and three total runs scored in Saturday's 16-8 loss to the Twins.

Barrosa is trending toward at least a strong-side platoon role in center field while Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) is on the injured list. Getting the start Saturday, Barrosa was able to make a rare impact with the bat in his first multi-hit game since May 1. The outfielder is batting just .184 with a .616 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, 14 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 116 plate appearances.