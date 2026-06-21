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Diamondbacks' Jorge Barrosa: Homer, double in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Barrosa went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and three total runs scored in Saturday's 16-8 loss to the Twins.

Barrosa is trending toward at least a strong-side platoon role in center field while Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) is on the injured list. Getting the start Saturday, Barrosa was able to make a rare impact with the bat in his first multi-hit game since May 1. The outfielder is batting just .184 with a .616 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, 14 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 116 plate appearances.

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