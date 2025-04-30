Barrosa started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Mets.

Barrosa took over center field for Alek Thomas, who is habitually out of lineups against left-handers and was held out Tuesday against New York's David Peterson. The switch-hitting Barrosa doubled in the Diamondbacks' first run then produced the team's final run on a groundout. He operates much like Jake McCarthy did before he demoted to Triple-A Reno. Barrosa will start in center field against lefties and occasionally step in for Lourdes Gurriel.