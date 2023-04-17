Barrosa (hamstring) has started in five games since being activated from Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list April 11, going 6-for-19 with a home run, a double, three walks, seven RBI and three runs.

Barrosa required only a brief stint on Reno's IL to begin the season while he worked his way back from the strained right hamstring he suffered in a Feb. 26 Cactus League game. Now that he's healthy again, the 22-year-old switch-hitting outfielder appears set to fill an everyday role for the Diamondbacks' top affiliate.