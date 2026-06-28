Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Chased in sixth inning

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Cabrera (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Rays, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out four.

Cabrera seemed to have settled in after giving up a run in the first inning, tossing three scoreless innings to follow, but Tampa Bay got to him for three more runs across the fifth and sixth frames. The rookie right-hander struggled a bit with hard contact as well, surrendering three extra-base hits (two home runs). Cabrera has now yielded four runs to go with a 7:2 K:BB across his first 10 innings, and he'll be looking to rebound against the Brewers his next time out.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!