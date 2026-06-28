Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Chased in sixth inning

Cabrera (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Rays, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out four.

Cabrera seemed to have settled in after giving up a run in the first inning, tossing three scoreless innings to follow, but Tampa Bay got to him for three more runs across the fifth and sixth frames. The rookie right-hander struggled a bit with hard contact as well, surrendering three extra-base hits (two home runs). Cabrera has now yielded four runs to go with a 7:2 K:BB across his first 10 innings, and he'll be looking to rebound against the Brewers his next time out.