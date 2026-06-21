Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Contract selected for MLB debut

The Diamondbacks selected Cabrera's contract from Triple-A Reno to start Sunday's game versus the Twins.

It will be the big-league debut for the 24-year-old righty, who has pitched well between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year with a 3.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB over 61 innings. Recent injuries sustained by Michael Soroka (lower body) and Ryne Nelson (elbow) could provide an opening for Cabrera to get an extended look in the rotation, especially if he equips himself well in his MLB debut.