Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Contract selected for MLB debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Diamondbacks selected Cabrera's contract from Triple-A Reno to start Sunday's game versus the Twins.

It will be the big-league debut for the 24-year-old righty, who has pitched well between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year with a 3.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB over 61 innings. Recent injuries sustained by Michael Soroka (lower body) and Ryne Nelson (elbow) could provide an opening for Cabrera to get an extended look in the rotation, especially if he equips himself well in his MLB debut.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!