Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Handed another start

Cabrera will start Saturday's game against the Rays at Tropicana Field, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

To little surprise, Cabrera will receive a second turn through the rotation after he turned in an impressive MLB debut last Sunday, blanking the Twins over five innings while striking out three and allowing just four baserunners. The 24-year-old righty should have a fair amount of leash in the Arizona rotation after Ryne Nelson (elbow) and Michael Soroka (glute) both recently joined Corbin Burnes (elbow) on the injured list.