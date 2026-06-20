Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Joins taxi squad

Cabrera joined the Diamondbacks' taxi squad Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks' pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries lately, losing Ryne Nelson (elbow) and Michael Soroka (glute) to the injured list in just the past two days. With multiple spots in the rotation for the team to fill, Cabrera's addition to the taxi squad suggests that he'll be the choice to start Sunday's game against the Twins. It would mark the 24-year-old's MLB debut -- an opportunity he earned by posting a 3.69 ERA and 1.03 WHIP alongside a 64:16 K:BB in 61 innings across 12 starts (nine at Double-A, three at Triple-A).