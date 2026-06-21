Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: MLB debut on tap

Cabrera will make his MLB debut Sunday in a start against the Twins, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

This news confirms what was speculated Saturday, when Arizona added Cabrera to its taxi squad. The Diamondbacks are in need of starters after placing Ryne Nelson (elbow) and Michael Soroka (glute) on the injured list. Cabrera features a six-pitch mix, per Diamondbacks farm director Chris Slivka, and the 6-foot-3 right-hander has improved his command and control while upping his strikeout rate from 19.8 percent in 2025 to 28.7 percent this year in 12 starts (nine at Double-A Amarillo and three for Reno).