Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Shaky showing Friday

Cabrera allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Friday.

Cabrera landed just 33 of 63 pitches for strikes in his shortest start yet. Through 13.1 innings over three starts, he has a 4.73 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB. The 24-year-old continues to fill in for a battered rotation, and he'll likely get one more start before the All-Star break. That's expected to be on the road versus the Padres, but Cabrera will likely need a good performance to make a case to stay in the rotation once Michael Soroka (glute) is ready to return.