Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Shows well in debut

Cabrera allowed three hits and a hit batsman while striking out three and walking none over five-plus scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.

Cabrera threw 42 of 62 pitches for strikes in his major-league debut. He has averaged just over five innings a start in the minors this season (61 innings over 12 outings), so he may need some time to stretch out if he's going to be part of Arizona's rotation for a while. The opportunity is there if he pitches well, as Ryne Nelson (elbow) and Michael Soroka (glute) are both on the injured list. Cabrera pitched well enough to get at least one more look, tentatively scheduled to be on the road versus the Rays.