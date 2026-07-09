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Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Takes second loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cabrera (0-2) allowed four runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Padres.

Cabrera has now fallen short of the five-inning mark in consecutive outings. He's posted a 5.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 17.2 innings over four starts this season. The right-hander may stick in Arizona's rotation after the All-Star break if Michael Soroka (glute) isn't ready to return immediately after the break. The Diamondbacks come out of the break with 13 games in 13 days.

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