Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera: Takes second loss

Cabrera (0-2) allowed four runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Padres.

Cabrera has now fallen short of the five-inning mark in consecutive outings. He's posted a 5.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB through 17.2 innings over four starts this season. The right-hander may stick in Arizona's rotation after the All-Star break if Michael Soroka (glute) isn't ready to return immediately after the break. The Diamondbacks come out of the break with 13 games in 13 days.