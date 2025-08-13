Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: First career save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morillo picked up the save Tuesday against the Rangers, throwing a perfect ninth inning with no strikeouts.
The Diamondbacks are still searching for a closer to replace Kevin Ginkel (shoulder), who was shut down for the season in early August. Morillo, a 26-year-old rookie who's bounced between the big leagues and Triple-A during 2025, appears to be in the running for the position. While he has a 4.76 ERA and a 28:16 K:BB in 28.1 innings with Arizona this season, Tuesday's performance could have earned him some trust with manager Torey Lovullo. Morillo posted a 3.00 ERA in 15.0 innings with Triple-A Reno this year.
