Morillo earned the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Phillies, walking one and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Morillo was tasked with facing the top of the Phillies' order in the ninth inning, after Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the eighth. He promptly struck out Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, earning his third save of the season. Morillo has been stellar of late, delivering 17 straight scoreless innings to stake his claim as the Diamondbacks' primary closer. His ERA now sits at 2.11 across 55.1 innings this year with a 1.05 WHIP and 64:21 K:BB.