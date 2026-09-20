Morillo (5-4) earned the win after walking one and striking out one over 1.1 hitless innings in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Yankees.

Morillo entered with two outs in the eighth and kept the game tied at 3-3 through the top of the ninth before Pavin Smith's two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame gave the Diamondbacks a much-needed win. Morillo has pitched well since the All-Star break, giving up just three earned runs across 24.1 innings in 25 outings, for an elite 1.11 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 26:9 K:BB over that stretch.