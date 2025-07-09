Morillo is expected to pitch in high leverage situations following Shelby Miller (forearm) landing on the 15-day injured list, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Miller had taken over the closer role following season-ending injuries to A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (elbow). Miller's injury leaves manager Torey Lovullo scrambling to fill out the late-game crew. Kevin Ginkel saved Monday's game after Morillo finished out the eighth inning. Morillo, fellow rookie Kyle Backhus and Jalen Beeks are expected to be part of the mix. The 26-year-old Morillo is 29 games into his MLB career and has a 3.91 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 26 strikeouts and 15 walks over 25.1 innings.