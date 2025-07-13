Morillo allowed four runs on five hits while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Angels.

Morillo, who entered the game to begin the eighth inning with a 0.82 ERA over his previous 14 outings, let a one-run deficit balloon to five by the time he was done. In the wake of several bullpen injuries, the rookie's name was recently floated for high-leverage situations, but he was not up to challenge Saturday. Although walks didn't play a role in Saturday's performance, control has been a challenge for Morillo, who owns a 5.3 BB/9.