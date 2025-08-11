Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks recalled Morillo from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Morillo has made 31 appearances out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen this season, posting a 4.94 ERA and 28:16 K:BB over 27.1 innings. The 26-year-old could work his way into high-leverage appearances as part of an unsettled bullpen, although it's unlikely to happen right away.
