Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expected back Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Torey Lovullo said he expects Marte (back) to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Marte was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, but Lovullo's comments suggest that the star second baseman isn't dealing with anything too severe. Marte has been heating up as of late, going 9-for-33 (.273) with three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across his last eight games.
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