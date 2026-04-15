Manager Torey Lovullo said he expects Marte (back) to rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Marte was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, but Lovullo's comments suggest that the star second baseman isn't dealing with anything too severe. Marte has been heating up as of late, going 9-for-33 (.273) with three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across his last eight games.