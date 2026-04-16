Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Operates as DH in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-5 win over Baltimore.
Marte, who was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to tightness in his lower back, returned to action but not to second base. He'll get another break from playing the field Thursday, when the Diamondbacks are off.
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