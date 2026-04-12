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Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Marte started Arizona's first 15 games of the season but will take a seat Sunday after going 2-for-8 with a walk, a homer, three RBI and two runs through the first two contests in Philadelphia. Ildemaro Vargas will finish out the series at second base for the Diamondbacks while batting leadoff.

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