Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Receiving first day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Marte started Arizona's first 15 games of the season but will take a seat Sunday after going 2-for-8 with a walk, a homer, three RBI and two runs through the first two contests in Philadelphia. Ildemaro Vargas will finish out the series at second base for the Diamondbacks while batting leadoff.
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