Ginkel (0-3) allowed five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over a third of an inning and took the loss against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Ginkel entered after seven strong innings from Corbin Burnes and didn't have it. This was the second time this season he's given up five runs. The right-hander, who was on the injured list for the first month, initially had issues coming off the IL but appeared to have righted himself. Ginkel threw five consecutive scoreless outings before picking up losses in his last two appearances. He has a 12.60 ERA and 2.10 WHIP over 10 innings.