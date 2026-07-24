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Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake: Drawing another start Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Drake is slated to start Sunday's game against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Unsurprisingly, Drake earned himself another turn through the injury-plagued Arizona rotation after delivering a sterling performance in his MLB debut Tuesday. Drake took a no-decision in the Diamondbacks' extra-inning win over the Athletics, holding the opposition to one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters across the first five innings. Before receiving his promotion to the big leagues, the 26-year-old southpaw had submitted a 6.92 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 60:31 K:BB with Triple-A Reno across 66.1 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

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