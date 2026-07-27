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Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake: Ineffective in second start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Drake took a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He struck out one.

Drake wasn't able to replicate the results from his big-league debut Tuesday versus the Athletics, when he fired five innings of one-run ball. The rookie left-hander served up a pair of home runs Sunday, and he was unable to record an out in the fifth frame. Drake is helping plug up Arizona's injury-riddled rotation for the time being, but he might get only one more turn next weekend in Cleveland if Michael Soroka (glute) is ready to return in early August.

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