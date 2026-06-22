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Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake: Option to start Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Drake is an option to start Wednesday against the Cardinals, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks received a boost Sunday when Jose Cabrera filled in for the injured Ryne Nelson (elbow), but the club also needs to deal with another rotation hole created by an injury to Michael Soroka (lower body), whose turn is due Wednesday. Arizona called up Drake, a starter in the minors, on Sunday for potential length out of the bullpen, which was not needed thanks to Cabrera's five-inning effort.

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