Drake was traded from the Rangers to the Diamondbacks on Thursday along with Mitch Bratt and David Hagaman in exchange for Merrill Kelly, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Drake and Bratt are both high-quality pitching prospects, with Drake recently getting promoted to Triple-A after logging a 2.44 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 55.1 innings at Double-A. He has predictably been less successful thus far in the Pacific Coast League, where he has a 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 17.1 innings through four appearances. Drake could be a factor in Arizona's rotation next year.