Drake was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday with a shoulder strain, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Drake made four appearances for Triple-A Reno after being acquired from the Rangers in the Merrill Kelly swap. The Diamondbacks had put him on the development list after those four outings for workload reasons, but a sprain was discovered in his shoulder that will end his 2025 season prematurely. The injury is not expected to impact the left-hander's offseason preparation. In four games for the Aces, Drake had a 9.18 ERA with 19 strikeouts and eight walks over 16.2 innings.