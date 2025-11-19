The Diamondbacks selected Drake's (shoulder) contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old southpaw was part of the return Arizona received from the Rangers for Merrill Kelly. Drake wasn't quite able to get comfortable with his new organization, however, allowing 17 earned runs over 16.2 innings across four starts before suffering a season-ending shoulder strain in late August. His addition to the 40-man roster will prevent another team from picking him up during the Rule 5 Draft in December, but the D-backs will likely need to see more from Drake before allowing him to make his big-league debut.