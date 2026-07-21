Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake: Slated to start Tuesday

The Diamondbacks will call up Drake from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Drake will be making his MLB debut Tuesday, after he didn't appear in a game when he was called up as an emergency option in late June. The left-hander has had an up-and-down season for Reno, posting a 6.92 ERA over 17 appearances (16 starts). With Zac Gallen (elbow), recently joining the likes of Ryne Nelson (elbow), Michael Soroka (glute) and Corbin Burnes (elbow) on the injured list, Drake will step into the fifth spot of a depleted Arizona rotation. With a strong showing Tuesday, Drake could earn himself additional starts.