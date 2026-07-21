Diamondbacks' Kohl Drake: Will start Tuesday

Drake will be called up from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

This will be the MLB debut for Drake, who did not appear in a game when called up as an emergency option in June. The left-hander's had an up-and-down season for Reno, posting a 6.92 ERA over 17 appearances (16 starts). The Diamondbacks are in need of pitching help with starters Zac Gallen (elbow), Ryne Nelson (elbow) and Michael Soroka (lower body) on the injured list. Drake gets the call now after Jose Cabrera received an opportunity prior to the All-Star break. The latter had an electric debut before an inconsistent three-start run landed him back in the minors. Cabrera was not eligible to return for this series, as it has not yet been 15 days since he was sent down.