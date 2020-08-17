Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.
Calhoun launched his team-leading sixth homer and fourth in the last six games in the third inning. He's thrived atop the batting order for the Diamondbacks, going 8-for-24 with four extra-base hits, nine RBI and a 1.110 OPS over five games since being installed as the leadoff hitter against right-handers.
