Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Sent back to Triple-A
Medlen was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Medlen was up for just one start and got shelled, giving up seven runs on nine hits and four walks in just four innings Friday against Houston. Braden Shipley was promoted to take his place on the roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Gives up seven earned to Astros•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Officially promoted Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Confirmed for Friday's start•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Could replace Ray in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Banished to minors camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Kris Medlen: Roughed up Monday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....