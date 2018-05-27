Medlen has announced his retirement from professional baseball Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Aside from a disastrous one-start cameo with Arizona earlier this month, Medlen had spent the entire season at the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate in Reno, where he held a a 5.03 ERA over 34 innings this season. He'll end his 13-year professional career with a 3.33 cumulative ERA over nearly 600 big-league innings between the Braves, Royals and Diamondbacks.

