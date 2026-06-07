Diamondbacks' LuJames Groover: Starts second straight game

Groover started at first base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Nationals.

Groover, who made a second consecutive start at first base since being called up, recorded his first hit and RBI in the majors. As manager Torey Lovullo told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports, Groover isn't up with the Diamondbacks "to sit on the bench" and will receive playing time at first base and designated hitter. Left unsaid was that the prospect's playing time would come at the expense of Ildemaro Vargas, who has come off the bench the last two games. It looks like Groover and Pavin Smith will share first base and DH, while Vargas settles back into a utility role.