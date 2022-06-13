Weaver (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over three innings Sunday, striking out four and picking up a win over the Phillies.

Making his first MLB appearance since April 7, Weaver threw 36 of 62 pitches for strikes and he forced eight whiffs. He took the mound in the second inning after Kyle Nelson tossed a scoreless frame as the opener. The only damage against Weaver came in the fourth inning on Alec Bohm's RBI single. The 28-year-old is expected to start next week at home against the Twins.