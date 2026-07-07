Mets' Luke Weaver: Holds on for first save

Weaver picked up the save in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over Atlanta. He allowed one unearned run on a hit and two walks with a strikeout over one inning.

With closer Devin Williams having blown the initial save in the ninth inning, Weaver was called upon to pitch with a two-run lead in the 10th frame. The 32-year-old allowed the automatic runner at second base to score and loaded the bases with two outs but got Mauricio Dubon to ground out to secure the victory for the Mets. It marked Weaver's first successful save in three opportunities this season, though he has otherwise excelled in a setup role with a 1.89 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 42:11 K:BB and 11 holds across 38 innings.