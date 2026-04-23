Weaver (2-0) earned the win in relief Wednesday against the Twins, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out three across 1.1 innings.

Weaver entered the game in the seventh inning with two outs and runners on first and second. He walked Ryan Jeffers to load the bases, but he closed out the inning when Luke Keaschall was retired on a popout in foul territory. Holding a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, Weaver struck out Matt Wallner and Royce Lewis in back-to-back at-bats. Weaver then allowed a single to Brooks Lee, but he would close the game out by striking out Byron Buxton, who had homered earlier in the game. This was Weaver's third straight scoreless appearance, and he seems to be leaving behind a woeful stretch in early April when he allowed six runs on 1.2 innings across two outings between April 9 and April 11.