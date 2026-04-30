Weaver (2-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Thursday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

Entering the game with a 4-3 lead Thursday, the right-hander served up a two-run home run to CJ Abrams for his second blown save of the year. Even though top closer Devin Williams has disastrous 8.00 ERA in 2026, Weaver hasn't been much better at preventing runs as his primary setup man. Through 12 frames, Weaver has a 6.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB.