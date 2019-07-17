Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Having follow-up MRI
Weaver (elbow) will undergo another MRI next week to assess his recovery, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver has started throwing and is playing catch out to 75 feet. Next week's MRI should give a clearer indication of his potential return to the rotation. The right-hander landed on the injured list in late May and will likely need at least two rehab starts.
