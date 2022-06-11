Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) will make his next appearance in the majors, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Weaver, who threw a pair of rehab starts for Triple-A Reno, apparently came out of a bullpen session Friday without incident. Lovullo said the right-hander has completed his rehab assignment and is a candidate to start Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia.
