Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) will make his next appearance in the majors, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Weaver, who threw a pair of rehab starts for Triple-A Reno, apparently came out of a bullpen session Friday without incident. Lovullo said the right-hander has completed his rehab assignment and is a candidate to start Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia.