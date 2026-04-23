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Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Returns to Diamondbacks
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The Diamondbacks brought back Baker on a minor-league contract Tuesday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.
Baker elected to hit the open market after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on April 18. He will end up where he started and join Triple-A Reno.
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