Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Reporting to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Baker was booted from the 40-man roster Saturday, and he'll report to Triple-A after failing to draw interest while on the waiver wire. He's batting .242 with one home run, five RBI and four runs scored across nine appearances this year with the Aces.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Officially activated•
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Makes first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Added to big-league roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Dropped from big-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Agrees to minors deal with Arizona•