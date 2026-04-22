Luken Baker: Hitting open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker elected to enter free agency Monday, per MILB.com transaction log.
Baker was initially outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Monday two days after being designated by the Diamondbacks for assignment, but the 29-year-old slugger will open the free market and look to take his talents elsewhere. He slashed .242/.395/.424 with one home run and five RBI across 43 plate appearances with Reno prior to his departure.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Reporting to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Officially activated•
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Makes first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Added to big-league roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Luken Baker: Dropped from big-league camp•