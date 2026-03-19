Kelly (back) allowed two runs on five hits over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Cubs.

Kelly made his second spring start and threw 36 pitches, the same number he delivered in his Cactus League debut last Friday. He indicated over the weekend that he expects to open the season on the injured list and judging by his pitch count, Kelly appears headed for some sort of delay, whether that be on the IL or being skipped in the first turn of the rotation.