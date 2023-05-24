Castro tossed a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Phillies.

He didn't walk or strike out a batter, but Castro instead generated weak contact as he retired the Phillies' 6-7-8 hitters on only 11 pitches (seven strikes.) The right-hander has picked up three of the Diamondbacks' last four saves as the team tries to shift Andrew Chafin into a fireman role -- the lefty got the first two outs of the eighth inning while facing the likes of Trea Turner and Bryce Harper. On the season, Castro sports a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 22.1 innings.