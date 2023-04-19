Castro recorded his first save of the season, allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning against the Cardinals.

Castro entered the game to protect an 8-7 lead after Andrew Chafin gave up three runs at the beginning of the ninth inning. The 28-year-old pitcher retired Nolan Arenado but would immediately give up a walk to Tyler O'Neill; however, Castro quickly rallied by retiring Dylan Carlson to end the game and record his first save of the year. With a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over eight innings, Castro is expected to continue sharing high-leverage opportunities late in games.