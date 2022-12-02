Castro signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Castro will head to Arizona after spending the 2022 campaign with the Yankees, producing a 4.03 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 29 innings in 34 appearances out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old will likely operate in a middle-relief role for Arizona and based on his performance, the Diamondbacks have an option to retain his rights for an additional season past 2023.