Castro (3-2) allowed four runs on two hits and two walks Sunday. He recorded two outs (one strikeout) while blowing a save chance and taking the loss against Atlanta.

Castro entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead and coughed up a go-ahead grand slam. He was riding a 10.1-inning scoreless streak since May 7 when he gave up a homer and blew a save against Washington. The 28-year-old's ERA spiked to 3.46 with a 23:10 K:BB through 26 frames.