Castro (shoulder) threw a 21-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
He will throw another bullpen session Friday. Castro has been shelved since late April with right shoulder inflammation but would appear to be trending toward a rehab assignment sooner rather than later.
